Macao's restaurant, retail businesses grow in October
(Xinhua) 08:53, December 20, 2022
MACAO, Dec. 19 (Xinhua) -- Restaurants and retail businesses in Macao grew in October as compared with the previous month, the special administrative region's statistics service said on Monday.
The latest report from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that the revenue of the interviewed restaurants and similar establishments went up by 3.2 percent in October from that in September and 15.1 percent from the same month of last year.
Sales of the interviewed retailers went up by 27.3 percent year on year in October but dropped 3.2 percent month on month.
