Applications open for Macao-registered vehicles to enter mainland

Xinhua) 16:51, December 20, 2022

MACAO, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- Applications are now open for vehicles registered in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) to enter the mainland, according to the Transport Bureau of the Macao SAR government.

Starting Tuesday afternoon, Macao residents aged 18 or above with effective travel permits to enter the mainland could apply for multi-entry into its neighboring Guangdong Province for one vehicle registered under his or her name.

Once approved with a license, these vehicles could enter Guangdong via the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge border port as early as on Jan. 1, 2023. A total of around 80,000 vehicles are expected to be approved, the bureau said.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, said the policy will help Macao better participate in the building of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and speed up its integration into the country's overall development.

