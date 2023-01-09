Record high number of Macao's high school students apply for mainland universities

Xinhua) 14:34, January 09, 2023

MACAO, Jan. 7 (Xinhua) -- More than 1,400 senior high school students in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Saturday sat the exam for entering universities in the Chinese mainland, a record high number over the years, according to the Education and Youth Development Bureau of the Macao SAR government.

This year, altogether 109 mainland universities will recruit 1,339 Macao students, an increase of nine universities on the list thanks to support from the Ministry of Education aiming to help Macao develop its major industries and nurture talents on science and engineering, the bureau said.

The first round of recruitment results will be released on Sunday. Students who are not accepted by their chosen universities can continue to apply for vacancies in others.

