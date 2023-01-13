Liaison office of central gov't in Macao SAR eyes new prospects of "one country, two systems"

Xinhua) 16:50, January 13, 2023

MACAO, Jan. 12 (Xinhua) -- The Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Thursday vowed to open up new prospects of the "one country, two systems" practice with Macao characteristics in the new year.

Zheng Xincong, director of the office, said at a reception welcoming the Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year which falls on Jan. 22 this year, that the office will continue putting in place the principle of "patriots administering Macao" and promoting the long-term peace and prosperity of Macao.

Extending his New Year greetings to Macao compatriots, Zheng vowed to support the Macao SAR chief executive and government in governing in accordance with the law, and urged Macao to better develop itself while integrating into the overall development of the country.

Ho Iat Seng, chief executive of the Macao SAR, pledged to firmly implement the "one country, two systems" principle, resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, carry out the central authorities' policies to support the development of Macao, and speed up appropriate economic diversification.

Ho also promised efforts to improve people's livelihood, solve the underlying conflicts and problems in socio-economic development, and promote the Guangdong-Macao in-depth cooperation zone in Hengqin, neighboring Zhuhai city, as well as the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to be integrated into overall national development.

Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Ho Hau Wah, and former chief executive of the Macao SAR Chui Sai On, attended the reception together with other government officials, legislators and military officers.

