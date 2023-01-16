China's State Council appoints, removes officials

Xinhua) 09:18, January 16, 2023

BEIJING, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council announced the appointment and removal of officials on Saturday.

Zheng Yanxiong was appointed director of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), and national security adviser to the Committee for Safeguarding National Security of the HKSAR, replacing Luo Huining.

Luo was removed from the post as deputy director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council.

Zheng was removed from the post as director of the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR.

