Chinese police take down 160 organized crime groups in 2022

Xinhua) 13:11, February 28, 2023

BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police dismantled more than 160 organized crime groups and 1,520 criminal gangs in 2022, amid ongoing efforts to combat organized crime, the Ministry of Public Security said on Monday.

More than 20,000 criminal cases were concluded last year, the ministry said, noting that these efforts consolidated the achievements of a three-year nationwide campaign against organized crime, which was launched in January 2018.

The police took down 28 organized crime groups and 229 gangs active in rural areas, effectively maintaining social order in China's countryside, the ministry said.

It said it would coordinate with special crackdown operations targeting the education sector, loan activities and the circulation of goods and services to prevent gang-related crime.

