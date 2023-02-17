Chinese police bust large drug gang

Xinhua) 09:32, February 17, 2023

HOHHOT, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- Police in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region has cracked a drug case, seizing 103 suspects and 76.95 kg of drugs.

The suspects were involved in two channels for smuggling, selling, and transporting drugs from overseas to more than 20 provincial-level regions in China by logistics delivery, according to the public security bureau of Dalad Banner of Erdos City.

Police in Dalad Banner first detected the drug delivery case in March 2022. According to the police, these drug traffickers used online platforms to find offline buyers, and then committed crimes by falsely reporting the names of delivery articles and anonymously receiving and sending them across regions.

Police destroyed two online drug purchasing agent platforms in August.

Further investigations are underway.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)