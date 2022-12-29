Chinese police gear up for safe, stable festivals

Xinhua) 10:32, December 29, 2022

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- Chinese police have begun work to ensure the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays are safe and stable.

A circular has been sent to police across the country to this end, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Police are required to crack down on malicious wage arrears, with a focus on cases of default concerning rural migrant workers, according to the circular.

They are also required to pay attention to economic and financial risks, and defuse them in cooperation with relevant authorities.

Efforts should be made to deter the momentum of violations and crimes, and crack down on activities hindering medical services during the holidays, per the circular.

Efforts should also be made to ensure safe, unimpeded traffic during the holidays, and help guarantee the safe production, storage, transportation and sale of fireworks.

In addition to the upcoming New Year holiday, China will celebrate Lunar New Year, or the traditional Spring Festival, on Jan. 22.

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Liang Jun)