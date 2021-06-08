Home>>
Chinese police force on duty to escort Gaokao
(Xinhua) 10:59, June 08, 2021
BEIJING, June 7 (Xinhua) -- China's traffic management departments nationwide dispatched a police force of 121,000 and deployed 43,000 police vehicles to keep traffic order on Monday. It was the first day of this year's national college entrance examination, or "Gaokao."
More than 3,700 emergency relief services were provided to ensure a safe, smooth, and quiet traffic environment for the examinees, the Ministry of Public Security said.
In some localities, such as Hebei and Shandong, each test site was assigned two police officers to strengthen traffic clearance.
The traffic management departments also updated the traffic control measures and road conditions near the test sites for the convenience of the exam participants.
