China intensifies crackdown on cheating as "Gaokao" draws near

Xinhua) 14:54, June 04, 2021

BEIJING, June 3 (Xinhua) -- China is intensifying the crackdown on exam-related crimes, especially those involving cheating, as the national college entrance exam draws near, said the Ministry of Public Security Thursday.

To ensure the fairness of the exam, also known as "Gaokao," police departments are targeting cheating in all forms, from providing exam papers or answers ahead of exams to relaying answers to students via wireless devices during exams, said Wu Jianping, an official with the ministry.

So far in 2021, police departments in the country have solved 28 exam-related cases and arrested 275 suspects, said Li Tong, another official with the ministry. Li added that most of these cases involved cheating with wireless devices.

The 2021 college entrance exam will take place on June 7 and 8. A total of 10.78 million students across China have registered for this year's exam, hitting a new record.

