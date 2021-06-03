Record 10.78m students to sit gaokao in 2021

Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:46, June 03, 2021

Graduating students attend a class at Hohhot No. 35 Middle School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)

A record 10.78 million students around China are expected to take the all-important national college entrance exam this year, or gaokao, from Monday to Tuesday, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.

The number marks a slight increase from 10.71 million last year. The number of test centers and monitors has also increased, Xinhua said.

The gaokao was postponed for a month to July 7 and 8 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

