Home>>
Record 10.78m students to sit gaokao in 2021
(Chinadaily.com.cn) 08:46, June 03, 2021
Graduating students attend a class at Hohhot No. 35 Middle School in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, March 30, 2020. (Xinhua/Lian Zhen)
A record 10.78 million students around China are expected to take the all-important national college entrance exam this year, or gaokao, from Monday to Tuesday, Xinhua News Agency reported on Wednesday.
The number marks a slight increase from 10.71 million last year. The number of test centers and monitors has also increased, Xinhua said.
The gaokao was postponed for a month to July 7 and 8 last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Gaokao scheduled for usual time in 2021
- Triplets in China get similar Gaokao scores, admitted to same university
- National College Entrance Examination amid the pandemic: unprecedented measures in place to ensure students’ safety
- Virus protection in place for gaokao
- Documentary on China's education achievements to be aired
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.