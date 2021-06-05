Chinese traffic departments prepared to ensure orderly traffic condition during Gaokao

Xinhua) 10:22, June 05, 2021

BEIJING, June 4 (Xinhua) -- Traffic departments in China are ramping up their preparedness for traffic management during the country's 2021 college entrance exam, or Gaokao.

The traffic management bureau of the Ministry of Public Security on Friday urged traffic departments across the country to familiarize themselves with traffic conditions around exam locations in their areas and formulate appropriate plans to avoid traffic accidents and congestions on exam days.

Traffic departments will provide drivers with traffic information and notices, so that they can get around exam locations quietly and in an orderly manner.

Students and those who escort them to exams should plan ahead, choose the best route to exam locations and drive safely, said the bureau.

