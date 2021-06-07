Over 10 mln students to sit China's college entrance exam

Xinhua) 11:02, June 07, 2021

A staff member sets up a candidate identification system at a national college entrance examination site in Beijing, capital of China, June 5, 2021. (Xinhua/Ren Chao)

BEIJING, June 6 (Xinhua) -- A total of 10.78 million Chinese students will sit the country's annual college entrance exam starting Monday.

The Ministry of Education called for local authorities to offer convenience to exam takers, particularly those with disabilities, and make preparations for potential emergencies, including extreme weather and natural disasters.

Students were reminded to abide by the exam rules and follow COVID-19 containment regulations while sitting the test.

The exam, also known as the Gaokao, is deemed the most important event for Chinese students and hailed as a fair system to select talent.

