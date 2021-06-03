China adopts measures to safeguard college entrance exam

Xinhua) 11:22, June 03, 2021

BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- Multiple government agencies have planned measures to safeguard the college entrance exam across China, according to the Ministry of Education on Wednesday.

Security risks concerning exam management should be dealt with, especially those concerning the production, transportation and storage of exam papers, the ministry noted.

Measures should also be enhanced against any form of cheating, the ministry said.

It called for detailed epidemic containment solutions during the exam and stressed contingency plans in areas with potential risks of extreme weather.

A campaign has been launched to crack down on copycat official accounts of institutions related to the exam and college enrollment.

A total of 10.78 million students across China have registered for this year's exam scheduled for June 7 and 8.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)