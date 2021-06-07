Languages

Monday, June 07, 2021

High schools cheer for college entrance examinees

(Ecns.cn) 14:09, June 07, 2021

Examinees throw up red packets to welcome the college entrance examination, Hunan Changsha Tongshenghu Experimental School, June 6, 2021. (Photo/Yang Huafeng)

2021 college entrance examination will come soon, teachers and examinees across China cheer for it in a variety of ways.


