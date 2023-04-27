Home>>
China sees approval for the arrest of 125,000 suspects in Q1
(Xinhua) 15:54, April 27, 2023
BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- China's procuratorial authorities approved the arrest of 125,000 suspects in the first quarter of 2023, the country's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) said Thursday.
Procuratorial organs nationwide approved the arrest of more than 3,200 juvenile suspects from January to March, according to the data released by the SPP.
A total of 52,000 public interest litigation cases were filed and handled by procuratorates during the same period, the data showed.
