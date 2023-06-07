Grain in Ear marked across China

Xinhua) 09:07, June 07, 2023

This aerial photo shows farmers working in a field in Dongchen Village of Huai'an City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Chen Kai/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers working in a paddy field in Wangguan Village of Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Zhou Shegen/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a paddy field in Jiulongtun Village of Anshun City, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Chen Xi/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a paddy field in Danzhai County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Huang Xiaohai/Xinhua)

A harvester reaps wheat in a field in Zhangwangzhuang Village of Wenxian County, Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a wheat field in Haizhou District of Lianyungang, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Geng Yuhe/Xinhua)

Farmers work in a field in Bacheng Town of Kunshan City, east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Wang Xuzhong/Xinhua)

This aerial photo shows farmers working in an experimental field in east China's Jiangsu Province, June 6, 2023. This year's June 6 marks the arrival of "Mangzhong", or "Grain in Ear", the ninth of 24 solar terms on the Chinese lunisolar calendar. It signifies the ripening of crops and is also a busy period for farmers. (Photo by Meng Delong/Xinhua)

