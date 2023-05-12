Farmers in C China's village plant rice, vegetables and flowers on water
Farmers put rice seedlings into pots in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer carries a floating plate used on water plating in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer checks water spinach planted on water in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
This aerial photo taken on May 11, 2023 shows a farmer taking care of rice, vegetables and flowers planted on water in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer takes care of rice seedlings planted on water in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
Farmers put nutritional soil into pots in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer picks peppers planted on water in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
A farmer prepares to pick peppers planted on water in Xiangjiang Village of Changsha City, central China's Hunan Province, May 11, 2023. Local farmers in Xiangjiang Village have planted rice, vegetables and flowers on water to make them coexist and complement with fish and shrimp. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)
