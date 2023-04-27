Farmers busy with harvesting lotus roots in Lingjiaohu Village, Hunan

Xinhua) 08:58, April 27, 2023

This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows the newly-harvested lotus roots in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer harvests the lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows the view of the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows farmers transferring the newly-harvested lotus roots onto the riverbanks in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Farmers weigh the newly-harvested lotus roots in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

Farmers transfer the newly-harvested lotus roots onto the riverbanks in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

A farmer transfers the newly-harvested lotus roots onto the riverbanks in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)

