Farmers busy with harvesting lotus roots in Lingjiaohu Village, Hunan
This photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows the newly-harvested lotus roots in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A farmer harvests the lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Farmers harvest the lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows the view of the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Farmers harvest the lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows farmers transferring the newly-harvested lotus roots onto the riverbanks in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Farmers harvest the lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Farmers weigh the newly-harvested lotus roots in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Farmers transfer the newly-harvested lotus roots onto the riverbanks in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A farmer harvests the lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
A farmer transfers the newly-harvested lotus roots onto the riverbanks in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a farmer harvesting lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows farmers harvesting lotus roots at a lotus pond in the Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County, Yiyang City, central China's Hunan Province. Farmers in Lingjiaohu Village of Nanxian County have recently been busy with harvesting lotus roots. (Xinhua/Chen Sihan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Farmland management carried out to secure bumper harvest in N China
- Farmers busy with spring farming across China
- Farmers busy with spring farming in Zhecheng, C China's Henan
- Xinjiang trout farming goes swimmingly amid soaring overseas demand
- Post-90s woman quits job in foreign trade, becomes modern farmer in E China's Zhejiang
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.