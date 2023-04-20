Farmland management carried out to secure bumper harvest in N China

Xinhua) 16:48, April 20, 2023

A farmer sprays pesticide in a wheat field with agricultural machinery in Zhangxiang Village, Heguo Township of Nanhe District in Xingtai City, north China's Hebei Province, April 19, 2023. As the winter wheat enters the heading stage in central and southern Hebei Province, local agricultural departments have been guiding farmers to carry out wheatland management on time to secure a bumper summer harvest. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

