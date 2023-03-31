Farmers busy with spring farming in Zhecheng, C China's Henan

People's Daily Online) 09:30, March 31, 2023

Farmers spray pesticides on crops in Zhecheng county, Shangqiu city, central China's Henan Province. (Photo/Zhang Zibin)

Farmers in Zhecheng county, Shangqiu city of central China's Henan Province are busy with farm work as the farming season has begun.

On March 27, an irrigation facility sprayed water in a winter wheat field of a planting cooperative in Qitai township, Zhecheng county.

"The environment for farming is getting better and better nowadays and machinery is involved in all procedures of crop planting, including sowing seeds, irrigation and harvesting. The village has a complete set of irrigation facilities, which make it convenient for farmers to irrigate their land," said Zuo Guangyi, the head of a the cooperative.

This year, the planting area for wheat has reached 999,000 mu (66,600 hectares) in Zhecheng.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)