Farmers cultivate rice seedlings ‘in the air’ in C China’s Henan
(People's Daily Online) 16:37, March 17, 2023
Farmers take care of ratoon rice seedlings at a full-automatic and intelligent workshop in Guangshan county, Xinyang, central China’s Henan Province. (Photo/Xie Wanbai)
Farmers were busy taking care of ratoon rice seedlings at a full-automatic and intelligent workshop in Guangshan county, Xinyang, central China’s Henan Province, on March 15.
As spring work is underway, local farmers have moved seedlings from the ground to the air, and from outdoors to indoors, cultivating them with higher efficiency and better quality, thanks to advanced technologies.
