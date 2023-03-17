Farm prepares for spring ploughing in NE China
A staff member of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group maintains a farming machine in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A staff member of Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group blends fertilizers in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group maintain farming machines in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows staff members of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group maintaining farming machines in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group transport materials at the company's fertilizer blending center in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A staff member of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group maintains a farming machine in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
This aerial photo taken on March 16, 2023 shows staff members of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group maintaining a farming machine in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
A staff member of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group maintains a farming machine in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Staff members of the Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group maintain farming machines in Heihe, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, March 16, 2023. Jianshe Farm Co., Ltd. of Beidahuang Group has been busy preparing for spring ploughing recently. All the farm's farming machinery is now ready for production on more than 300,000 mu (20,000 hectares) of farm fields. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
Photos
