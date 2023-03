New round of high-standard farmlands building underway in Fujian, SE China

Xinhua) 10:01, March 04, 2023

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

Bulldozers work to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province on March 2, 2023. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers and an excavator working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

A worker levels the land to build high-standard farmland at a greenhouse paddy field in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province, March 2, 2023. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

This aerial photo taken on March 2, 2023 shows bulldozers and excavators working to build high-standard farmlands in Pucheng County, southeast China's Fujian Province. A new round of high-standard farmlands building is underway in Pucheng County in preparation of spring ploughing. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)