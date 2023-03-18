High-tech in spring farming helps boost yield in China

Xinhua) 14:18, March 18, 2023

Farmers in China have adopted intelligent agricultural technologies to improve farmland management and raise work efficiency during spring farming season.

A staff member checks vegetable seedlings in the greenhouse of an agricultural technology company in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 8, 2023. Farmers are busy with plowing as spring farming is in full swing in Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A staff member grafts seedlings in the greenhouse of an agricultural technology company in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 8, 2023. Farmers are busy with plowing as spring farming is in full swing in Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

A farmer puts fertilizer into a crop protection drone in Fenghua County, Ningbo, east China's Zhejiang Province, March 7, 2023. Farmers are busy with plowing as spring farming is in full swing in Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This aerial photo shows a farmer putting the row cover in a cotton field in Tangshan, north China's Hebei Province, March 2, 2023. Farmers in Hebei sow potatoes, cotton, peppers as spring sowing is underway in China. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

Zhang Shasha checks on vegetable growth at an experimental vegetable greenhouse in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, February 17, 2023. From seedling cultivation to field planting skills, Zhang has devoted herself to an all-round study in vegetable farming. (Xinhua/Mu Yu)

