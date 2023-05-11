Farmers across SW China's Sichuan Province busy with works in fields

Xinhua) 08:45, May 11, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows farmers driving agricultural machineries to plant rice seedlings in a field in Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

A farmer drives a reaper to harvest wheat in Qionglai, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 10, 2023. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows farmers planting rice seedlings in a field in Daoming Township of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on May 10, 2023 shows farmers driving reapers to harvest wheat in Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields. (Xinhua/Wang Xi)

Farmers plant rice seedlings in a field in Daoming Township of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province, May 9, 2023. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

This aerial photo taken on May 9, 2023 shows a field in Daoming Township of Chongzhou, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Farmers across the province have recently been busy with works in the fields. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)