Farmers busy with spring ploughing in China's Hunan

Xinhua) 08:55, April 27, 2023

A farmer drives a transplanter to transplant rice seedlings in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Farmers work in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Farmers arrange rice seedlings on a transplanter in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province, April 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows farmers working in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

This aerial photo taken on April 26, 2023 shows a farmer driving an agricultural machine to plow field in farmland in Yijianhe Village of Yuhu District, Xiangtan City, central China's Hunan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

