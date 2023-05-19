Scenery of rice sowing in Fengnan District, N China

Xinhua) 13:57, May 19, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows farmers preparing to transplant seedlings of rice in fields of Chahe Town in Fengnan District of Tangshan city, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District is expected to sow 130,000 mu (8666.7 hectares) of rice this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows farmers driving an agricultural vehicle to transplant seedlings of rice in fields of Chahe Town in Fengnan District of Tangshan city, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District is expected to sow 130,000 mu (8666.7 hectares) of rice this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

This aerial photo taken on May 18, 2023 shows rice fields of Chahe Town in Fengnan District of Tangshan city, north China's Hebei Province. Fengnan District is expected to sow 130,000 mu (8666.7 hectares) of rice this year. (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)

