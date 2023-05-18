​Timeless farming proverbs of China

Farming proverbs are born out of Chinese people's agricultural activities since ancient times. They reflect meteorological knowledge drawn from meticulous observation of nature, and are preserved by word of mouth generation after generation. Many practices and instructions of the proverbs are still observed by farmers today across China.

