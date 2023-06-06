Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway promotes tourism industry for cities along line

This combo photo shows Hongcun Village scenic area in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province on May 31, 2023 (above, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Zhang Duan) and the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province on June 4, 2023 (below, photo taken by Xinhua photographer Huang Zongzhi). The Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway, linking Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, which is famous for the West Lake, and Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, where the Huangshan Mountain and Hongcun Village scenic areas are located, was officially put into operation in 2018. The operation of this high-speed railway has promoted tourism industry for cities along the line. (Xinhua)

A tourist visits the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, June 5, 2023. The Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway, linking Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, which is famous for the West Lake, and Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, where the Huangshan Mountain and Hongcun Village scenic areas are located, was officially put into operation in 2018. The operation of this high-speed railway has promoted tourism industry for cities along the line. (Xinhua/Huang Zongzhi)

This photo taken on May 31, 2023 shows a view of Hongcun Village scenic area in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province. The Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway, linking Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, which is famous for the West Lake, and Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, where the Huangshan Mountain and Hongcun Village scenic areas are located, was officially put into operation in 2018. The operation of this high-speed railway has promoted tourism industry for cities along the line. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Tourists visit Hongcun Village scenic area in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, May 31, 2023. The Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway, linking Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, which is famous for the West Lake, and Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, where the Huangshan Mountain and Hongcun Village scenic areas are located, was officially put into operation in 2018. The operation of this high-speed railway has promoted tourism industry for cities along the line. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A high-speed train bound for Hangzhou leaves Huangshan North Railway Station in Huangshan, east China's Anhui Province, June 4, 2023. The Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway, linking Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, which is famous for the West Lake, and Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, where the Huangshan Mountain and Hongcun Village scenic areas are located, was officially put into operation in 2018. The operation of this high-speed railway has promoted tourism industry for cities along the line. (Photo by Fan Chengzhu/Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows a view of the West Lake scenic area in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. The Hangzhou-Huangshan high-speed railway, linking Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province, which is famous for the West Lake, and Huangshan City in east China's Anhui Province, where the Huangshan Mountain and Hongcun Village scenic areas are located, was officially put into operation in 2018. The operation of this high-speed railway has promoted tourism industry for cities along the line. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

