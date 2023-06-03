Xinjiang sees booming tourism in first four months

Xinhua) 09:30, June 03, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 30, 2023 shows tourists participating in a bonfire party at a scenic area in Qira County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Racers participate in the 2023 Taklimakan Rally in the desert in Moyu County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 28, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists pose for photos on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

Tourists visit the Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Swans are seen in the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Tourists visit the Narat scenic area in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Hao Zhao)

This photo taken on May 31, 2023 shows an alpine pasture in the Kunlun Mountains area in Qira County of Hotan Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists select traditional costumes on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

Tourists visit the Narat scenic area in Xinyuan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 19, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A tourist poses for photos by the Sayram Lake in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 21, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

A musician prepares to play accordion on Liuxing Street in Yining City, Ili Kazak Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 17, 2023. According to comprehensive calculation through a big data platform for tourism statistics and sample survey, from January to April 2023, Xinjiang received over 51.19 million tourists, a year-on-year increase of 29.56%. Meanwhile, tourism revenue reached 42.64 billion yuan (about 6.03 billion U.S. dollars), up 60.59% year on year. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Hongyu)