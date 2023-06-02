Xinjiang's installed capacity of new energy up 20.7 percent

Xinhua) 15:54, June 02, 2023

URUMQI, June 2 (Xinhua) -- By the end of April, the total installed capacity of new energy in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had reached more than 44.6 million kW, up 20.7 percent year on year, accounting for 37.8 percent of its total installed capacity.

By the end of April, the scale of wind power in the region had exceeded 27.7 million kW, up 14.8 percent, while that of solar power grew 32 percent to over 16.8 million kW, according to the energy bureau of the region.

Thanks to its improved power grid structure and energy storage facilities, Xinjiang has also seen a significant increase in electricity generated by new energy.

In the first four months of 2023, the region recorded 25.85 billion kWh of power generated by new energy, up 11.7 percent year on year, accounting for 17 percent of its total electricity generation, said Li Chenyang, head of the regional energy bureau.

