Scenery of Ayakum Lake in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 16:58, May 26, 2023

This photo taken on May 25, 2023 shows a view of Ayakum Lake at the eastern foot of the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Researchers have observed that Ayakum Lake has expanded rapidly, replacing Bosten Lake as the largest lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Tibetan wild donkeys are seen along Ayakum Lake at the eastern foot of the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2023. Researchers have observed that Ayakum Lake has expanded rapidly, replacing Bosten Lake as the largest lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Bar-headed geese fly over the Ayakum Lake at the eastern foot of the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2023. Researchers have observed that Ayakum Lake has expanded rapidly, replacing Bosten Lake as the largest lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

Birds are seen at Ayakum Lake at the eastern foot of the Kunlun Mountains in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, May 23, 2023. Researchers have observed that Ayakum Lake has expanded rapidly, replacing Bosten Lake as the largest lake in Xinjiang. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

