Xinjiang craftsman carries forward white felt hat making

People's Daily Online) 10:41, May 24, 2023

Aierken Maimaitiming is a master craftsman of traditional white felt hat making from Akto county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Influenced by his father, the sixth-generation inheritor of this handicraft, Aierken developed a passion for white felt hat making at an early age.

Aierken opened a small shop and started a company in Akto county, hiring over a dozen people to learn how to make white felt hats. He has also equipped his shop with several sewing machines, resulting in even finer craftsmanship and substantial revenue growth.

Through his endeavors, Aierken aims to pass down the invaluable handicraft of white felt hat making to future generations.

