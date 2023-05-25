Top political advisor stresses implementation of Party's Xinjiang policies

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, talks with workers at the workshop of an enterprise in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on May 23, 2023. Wang made an inspection tour in Xinjiang from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

URUMQI, May 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Huning has stressed the complete and accurate implementation of the Party's Xinjiang policies in the new era to build a solid foundation for long-term security and stability in Xinjiang.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, the top political advisory body, made the remarks during an inspection tour in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region from Monday to Wednesday.

In Kashgar, Wang visited the Kashgar Old Town, a police station, a mosque, and a village to learn about local efforts in promoting ethnic unity, implementing religious policies and carrying out comprehensive governance at the grassroots, and about people's work and life.

He urged efforts to continue to consolidate social stability, thus making people of all ethnic groups closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate that stick together.

In Urumqi, Wang visited a museum, an Islamic institute, a university, and enterprises. He called for developing an accurate understanding of the history of the Chinese nation and sowing the seeds of patriotism into the hearts of every person, especially the youth.

Hailing the significant achievements made in various undertakings in Xinjiang, Wang called for unswerving efforts to fight terrorism and maintain stability on a legal footing and a regular basis, properly handle ethnic and religious affairs, and advance high-quality development in Xinjiang, as well as fully leveraging the role of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, visits a Uygur family in Kashgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on May 22, 2023. Wang made an inspection tour in Xinjiang from Monday to Wednesday. (Xinhua/Yao Dawei)

