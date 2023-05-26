We Are China

In pics: terraced fields in China's Fujian

Xinhua) 08:45, May 26, 2023

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows farmers working in the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Farmers work in the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This aerial photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

This photo taken on May 24, 2023 shows the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

A farmer works in the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

Agricultural expert Huang Tingxu (1st R) checks the growing condition of rice seedlings in the terraced fields in Lianhe Township of Youxi County, southeast China's Fujian Province, May 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Lin Shanchuan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)