In pics: "Colorful Guizhou Style" show
Actors perform in the show "Colorful Guizhou Style" at Guiyang Grand Theatre in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, June 5, 2023. The "Colorful Guizhou Style" show, which debuted in 2006, has been performed in over 40 countries or regions worldwide and seen by over 10 million people. The show illustrates the vibrant ethnic culture of Guizhou and the hospitable people living there. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)
