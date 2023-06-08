Traditional mountainous village in SW China's Guizhou prospers with renewed vigor

People's Daily Online) 15:09, June 08, 2023

A panoramic view of Tuanlong village in Ziwei township, Yinjiang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

A traditional village in southwest China's Guizhou Province has taken on a beautiful new look since the local government vigorously improved its infrastructure and living conditions, and promoted the integrated development of the cultural and tourism industries to increase local villagers' income.

Tuanlong village in Ziwei township, Yinjiang Tujia and Miao Autonomous County, Guizhou Province is a small mountainous village inhabited by people of the Tujia and Miao ethnic groups.

Tuanlong village is praised as "a natural museum of folk customs of the Tujia ethnic group,” as it has fully preserved traditional buildings of the Tujia ethnic group, such as stilted buildings and wind and rain bridges, and still keeps the ethnic group's folk-custom activities, including celebrating the Spring Festival, performing sacrificial dances, making festive lanterns, and singing folk songs in duets.

Situated in the core area of Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve in Guizhou, the village now boasts of an idyllic scenery, neatly arranged characteristic wooden buildings of the Tujia ethnic group, and a cozy living environment.

