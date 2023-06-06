SW China to host Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023 in early July

GUIYANG, June 5 (Xinhua) -- China's only national-level global forum themed on ecological civilization, Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2023, is scheduled to be held from July 8 to 9 in Guiyang, capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, said its organizer on Monday.

This year's event will focus on seeking modernization of harmonious coexistence between man and nature and promoting green and low-carbon development. With both online and offline activities, the forum is estimated to invite about 500 attendees.

Themed sub-forums, exhibitions on latest techniques, products and technologies in industries like new energy and new materials, as well as business promotion activities, are expected to be held during the event, said the organizer.

Since its inception in 2009, the forum has successfully convened 11 sessions.

