Explore country's first computing resource zone in Guiyang, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 17:24, May 29, 2023

The China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023 is held in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

In April 2023, a computing resource zone was jointly launched by the Global Big Data Exchange and a computing technology company in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province.

The platform includes various computing modes, including general-purpose computing, intelligent computing, and supercomputing, and is aimed at promoting efficient and centralized scheduling of computing power across regions, industries, and platforms.

The Global Big Data Exchange in Guiyang was launched in 2015. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guiyang Municipal Committee)

One year ago, the Global Big Data Exchange started to provide computing resource services for enterprises and individuals. The computing resource zone built this year, with an operating capacity of 29.7 floating point operations per second of computing power, provides security resources and value-added services.

The Global Big Data Exchange, located in the Guiyang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Global Big Data Exchange)

"Guiyang has unique advantages in developing computing resource services," said Ye Yuting, general manager of the Global Big Data Exchange in Guiyang. Its rich data resources and favorable climate give Guiyang unique advantages in developing computing resources. In addition, the city is home to one of the eight national computing power hubs and its Gui'an data center has a cluster of data centers.

The Global Big Data Exchange, located in the Guiyang National High-tech Industrial Development Zone in Guiyang city, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Guiyang Municipal Committee)

"During the China International Big Data Industry Expo 2023, we strengthened interconnectivity with the Shenzhen Data Exchange and conducted in-depth cooperation in computing services and automobile data products with it," Ye said.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)