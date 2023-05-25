Data center projects in full swing in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 08:23, May 25, 2023

A staff member inspects the operating status of the micro module room in Guian Data Center of China Unicom in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 23, 2023. In February 2022, China started work on the project to build an integrated national big data system involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters. Guizhou is one of the eight hubs and construction of many data center projects are in full swing. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows the construction site of the data center of the State Power Investment Corporation Limited in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In February 2022, China started work on the project to build an integrated national big data system involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters. Guizhou is one of the eight hubs and construction of many data center projects are in full swing. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows the "Huawei Cloud" data center in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In February 2022, China started work on the project to build an integrated national big data system involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters. Guizhou is one of the eight hubs and construction of many data center projects are in full swing. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows the construction site of the Midea Cloud data center in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In February 2022, China started work on the project to build an integrated national big data system involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters. Guizhou is one of the eight hubs and construction of many data center projects are in full swing. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows the construction site of the global command center project of the "Huawei Cloud" data center in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In February 2022, China started work on the project to build an integrated national big data system involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters. Guizhou is one of the eight hubs and construction of many data center projects are in full swing. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on May 23, 2023 shows the Guian data center of China Unicom in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province. In February 2022, China started work on the project to build an integrated national big data system involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters. Guizhou is one of the eight hubs and construction of many data center projects are in full swing. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

A staff member inspects the micro module room in Guian Data Center of China Unicom in Guian New Area, southwest China's Guizhou Province, on May 23, 2023. In February 2022, China started work on the project to build an integrated national big data system involving the establishment of eight national computing hubs and 10 national data center clusters. Guizhou is one of the eight hubs and construction of many data center projects are in full swing. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

