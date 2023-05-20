People enjoy blossoms in Yaogujiang Village, SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 10:40, May 20, 2023

People enjoy blossoms in Yaogujiang Village, Majiang County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. More than 500 mu (about 33.33 hectares) of snapdragon blossoms in Yaogujiang Village have attracted lots of visitors in the beginning of summer. The flower industry which integrates planting, processing, selling and sightseeing has boosted the local tourism. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

