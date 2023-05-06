Basketball finals held in Hezhang county, SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 16:08, May 06, 2023

People watch a basketball game in Yemachuan township, Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 3, 2023. (vip.people.com.cn/Luo Dafu)

The finals of a basketball game were held on May 3 in Hezhang county, Bijie city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

A total of 29 teams across Hezhang participated in the tournament, which is one of a series of events of the county's cherry festival.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)