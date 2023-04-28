World's highest bridge under construction in SW China's Guizhou

People's Daily Online) 15:03, April 28, 2023

Above the grand canyon of Huajiang River, dubbed the "earth crack," a mega bridge is under construction in Guanling Buyi and Miao Autonomous County, Anshun city, southwest China's Guizhou Province.

Photo taken in January 2023 shows the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge under construction in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

When completed, the Huajiang Grand Canyon Bridge will be the world's highest bridge.

The bridge spans the Beipanjiang River with a total length of 2,890 meters. The bridge floor is 625 meters above the river surface. Construction on the bridge started in 2021, and is expected to be completed on June 30, 2025.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Du Mingming)