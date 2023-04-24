Company in SW China's Guizhou uses skateboard chassis for self-driving vehicles

People's Daily Online) 14:40, April 24, 2023

PIX Moving, a company in southwest China's Guizhou Province, has launched skateboard chassis products to manufacture self-driving vehicles.

"Our core products are the autonomous self-driving ultra-skateboard chassis series with customizable sizes, which can be applied to different scenarios," said Cao Yuteng, chief operating officer of PIX Moving at the company's digital plant in Guiyang, capital of Guizhou.

All four wheels of the company's skateboard chassis are steerable, making it highly maneuverable, Cao added.

PIX Moving has manufactured various self-driving vehicles, including unmanned mini-buses and cleaning vehicles, and delivered vehicles to 29 countries across the world, which apply to over 30 self-driving scenarios, such as smart tree planting robots, unmanned delivery vehicles, patrol robots, and retail vehicles.

Photo shows a self-driving vehicle manufactured by PIX Moving, a company in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of PIX Moving)

Photo shows a skateboard chassis developed by PIX Moving, a company in southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Photo courtesy of PIX Moving)

