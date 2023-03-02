China's Guizhou eyes to layout information infrastructure

Xinhua) 16:30, March 02, 2023

GUIYANG, March 2 (Xinhua) -- The newly revised regulations on information infrastructure for southwest China's Guizhou Province officially went into effect on Wednesday, the provincial government said at a press conference.

According to the regulation, the provincial government's big data and communications authorities should provide data storage and computing support for the development and application of major scientific and technological infrastructure, such as the 500-meter Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope nicknamed "Tianyan" in Guizhou.

The regulation proposes that Guizhou strengthen international exchanges and cooperation in information infrastructure, support the development of digital trade, and prioritize providing data services for countries along the Belt and Road.

As the country's first national big data comprehensive pilot zone, Guizhou has been promoting the big data industry as a mainstay of its high-quality social and economic development.

