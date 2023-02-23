SW China's Guizhou welcomes spring with burst of cherry blossoms

People's Daily Online) 15:47, February 23, 2023

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom in Fa’er township of Liupanshui, southwest China’s Guizhou Province. (People's Daily Online/Tu Min)

Over 800 hectares of cherry trees are bursting with blooming snow white flowers in Fa’er township of Liupanshui, southwest China’s Guizhou Province, drawing large crowds of visitors who have come to enjoy the stunning spring scenery.

Due to its unique geographical and climatic advantages, Fa’er township boasts abundant sunshine for the cultivation of fruits and vegetables. In mid-February every year, cherry blossoms bloom in the mountains, forming a sea of pure white, with the first batch of cherries maturing in mid-March. The cherry industry not only allows local residents to increase their incomes, but also serves as a name card for local tourism.

