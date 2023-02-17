Mega Projects in Guizhou: Bridges

(People's Daily App) 15:25, February 17, 2023

Guizhou is renowned for its bridges, with world-class super projects and historical wonders. In Guiyang, bridges of all shapes and sizes criss-cross the mountains and rivers, improving people's lives. From the Qianchun Overpass to the Guanshan Bridge, Guiyang is a must-visit destination for engineering marvels.

(Video source: Discover Guizhou)

