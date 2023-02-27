View of Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows the Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the capital city of Guiyang, the five-layer Qianchun interchange consists of 11 ramps and eight exits and entrances. The largest vertical drop of the interchange reaches 55 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows a night view of the Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the capital city of Guiyang, the five-layer Qianchun interchange consists of 11 ramps and eight exits and entrances. The largest vertical drop of the interchange reaches 55 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows the Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the capital city of Guiyang, the five-layer Qianchun interchange consists of 11 ramps and eight exits and entrances. The largest vertical drop of the interchange reaches 55 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows the Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the capital city of Guiyang, the five-layer Qianchun interchange consists of 11 ramps and eight exits and entrances. The largest vertical drop of the interchange reaches 55 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows a night view of the Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the capital city of Guiyang, the five-layer Qianchun interchange consists of 11 ramps and eight exits and entrances. The largest vertical drop of the interchange reaches 55 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)
Photos
Related Stories
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.