View of Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 13:15, February 27, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows the Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the capital city of Guiyang, the five-layer Qianchun interchange consists of 11 ramps and eight exits and entrances. The largest vertical drop of the interchange reaches 55 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

This aerial photo taken on Feb. 25, 2023 shows a night view of the Qianchun interchange in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Located in the capital city of Guiyang, the five-layer Qianchun interchange consists of 11 ramps and eight exits and entrances. The largest vertical drop of the interchange reaches 55 meters. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

