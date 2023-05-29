Suiyang County develops tourism industry with abundant cave resources in SW China's Guizhou

Xinhua) 14:21, May 29, 2023

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A concert is held in a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua)

Tourists attend a training session before exploring a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists attend a training session before exploring a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

A concert is held in a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 4, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists visit Shuanghe Cave national geological park in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Tourists explore a karst cave in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 17, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

Students visit Shuanghe Cave national geological park in Suiyang County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, May 16, 2023. As home to Shuanghe Cave, the longest cave in Asia, Suiyang County has been developing its tourism industry with abundant cave resources in recent year, aiming at meeting diversified demand of tourists. (Xinhua/Liu Xu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)